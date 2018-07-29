Owamagbe Odighizuwa: Released by Bills
Odighizuwa was cut by the Bills on Sunday.
Odighizuwa, a former third-round selection by the Giants in 2015, having yet to record a sack in his first three seasons. The defensive end has mentioned previously that he has considered taking a leave of absence from the sport, so it will be interesting to see what his next move is.
