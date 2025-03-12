Wright became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Ravens opted not to tender his contract, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Wright missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot during the Ravens' preseason finale in August. He underwent a procedure to fix the injury, but he is not in the Ravens' plans for the 2025 campaign. Wright appeared in just one regular-season game for the Ravens in 2023 and played eight snaps on special teams against the Cardinals in Week 8. Wright will explore his options and look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth and help on special teams.