P.J. Johnson: Let go Saturday By RotoWire Staff Aug 1, 2020 at 6:31 pm ET1 min read Johnson was waived by the Chargers on Saturday.Johnson joined the team towards the end of 2019, but never played a game. The defensive tackle has yet to play a snap at the NFL level