Banks (ankle/groin) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Banks dealt with a back issue most of the summer, so the ankle and groin injuries are new for the Packers' starting left guard. With Zach Tom (hip) also banged up, Green Bay can't afford to also be without Banks on Thursday night against the Commanders. Banks played just 43 of 48 offensive snaps in Week 1 versus Detroit. Jordan Morgan handled the five snaps missed by Banks.