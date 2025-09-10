Banks (ankle) is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Banks has opened the week with two estimated DNPs due to ankle and groin injuries that he picked up during the Packers' win over the Lions on Sunday. Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed Tuesday that he'll give Banks as much time as possible to be cleared to suit up, but if the 2021 second-rounder is ruled out, then Jordan Morgan would likely step in at left guard.