Packers' Aaron Banks: Good to go for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (neck) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's contest against Baltimore, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Banks was limited at practice to open the week due to a neck issue, but he now appears to be a full go for Week 17. The 28-year-old will operate in his starting role at left guard versus the Ravens.
