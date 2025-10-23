Packers' Aaron Banks: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (groin) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Banks has played in consecutive games but has dealt with ankle and groin injuries all season. His recent availability suggests he'll be able to play Sunday against the Steelers, though there's some uncertainty for the time being.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Ready to face Cards•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Limited to begin prep for Arizona•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Green light to play vs. Cincy•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Questionable versus Cincinnati•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Won't play Week 4•