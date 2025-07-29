Banks (back) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

Banks is considered day-to-day due to a back injury that he suffered last week. The team will likely play things conservatively, which could mean that Banks misses the Packers' preseason opener against the Jets on Aug. 9. Banks started at left guard in 13 regular-season games last season, so his absence gives Donovan Jennings and Kadeem Telfort the opportunity to see more reps with the first-team offense.