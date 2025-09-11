Banks (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Banks did not participate at practice at all during the week after picking up an ankle issue in Week 1, which suggests he might be closer to the 'doubtful' end of the questionable tag. If he can't suit up in Week 2, 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan could end up getting the start at left guard.