Banks (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Banks was a limited participant in practice throughout Week 2. The starting left guard was unable to suit up for the Packers' Week 1 loss to the Vikings due to his knee injury, despite logging the same pattern of practice. Unless Banks' injury situation has gotten significantly better within a week while remaining at the same participation level, he will likely miss next Sunday's contest.