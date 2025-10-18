Packers' Aaron Banks: Ready to face Cards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (groin/knee) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Banks returned from injury in Week 6 to face Cincinnati and will now start his second consecutive game. He's been dealing with a number of lower-body injuries throughout the season, but he was able to turn in three limited practices ahead of Sunday's matchup against Arizona.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Limited to begin prep for Arizona•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Green light to play vs. Cincy•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Questionable versus Cincinnati•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Won't play Week 4•
-
Packers' Aaron Banks: Unlikely to play in Week 4•