Banks (groin/knee) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Banks returned from injury in Week 6 to face Cincinnati and will now start his second consecutive game. He's been dealing with a number of lower-body injuries throughout the season, but he was able to turn in three limited practices ahead of Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

