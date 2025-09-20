Packers' Aaron Banks: Returning to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Banks was held out of the Packers' Week 2 win against the Commanders due to ankle and groin injuries. He then was listed with just the ankle issue this week, which he capped with his first full practice since Week 1 prep. Banks thus will retake his spot as Green Bay's starting left guard Week 3.
