Packers' Aaron Banks: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (ankle/groin) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Banks was listed as a DNP on all three practice reports this past week due to ankle and groin injuries, and his next chance to play is Week 3 against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21. Jordan Morgan will likely start at left guard Thursday in Banks' absence.
