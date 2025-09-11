default-cbs-image
Banks (ankle/groin) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Banks was listed as a DNP on all three practice reports this past week due to ankle and groin injuries, and his next chance to play is Week 3 against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21. Jordan Morgan will likely start at left guard Thursday in Banks' absence.

