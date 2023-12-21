Jones (knee/finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones continues to operate with practice limitations as he tends to a lingering knee injury and a new finger concern. In his return from a three-game absence this past Sunday against the Buccaneers, he took 13 carries for 53 yards and recorded four catches (on four targets) for 16 yards. Eight of those rushes occurred in the opening possession of the game, and coach Matt LaFleur noted of Jones' early usage that he was "a little bit cautious" with the running back after that point, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. LaFleur added that Jones was available for every play in Week 15, so assuming he's active Sunday at Carolina, he could be poised for an even bigger workload. Fellow RB AJ Dillon again had a cap on his reps Thursday, with his own availability likely tied to how his broken thumb potentially impacts ball security.