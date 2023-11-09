Jones (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

The Packers continue to take it easy on Jones during the week as he tends to the residual effects of his Week 1 hamstring issue and his attempts to play through it. He finally was unleashed out of the backfield this past Sunday versus the Rams, taking 20 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown to go with four catches for 26 more yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB AJ Dillon has 10 touches for 43 total yards in that contest. Assuming Jones is active Sunday in Pittsburgh, a similar breakdown of reps between him and Dillon likely will come to pass.