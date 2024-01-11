Jones (knee/finger) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Jones continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps due to the sprained MCL that sidelined him Weeks 12-14. Since then, he's looked like his vintage self, totaling 475 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 87 touches over the last four contests. The Packers have removed Jones' designation before each of the past three games, so that likely will come to pass once the team posts its final injury report of the week Friday ahead of Sunday's wild-card outing at Dallas.