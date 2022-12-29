Jones (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has been dealing with lower-body injuries since Week 9, with the most recent issue stemming from him getting his ankle rolled up on this past Sunday at Miami. He actually logged his lowest snap share (38 percent) of the season in that contest and matched his campaign low with eight touches for just 34 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, fellow Packers back AJ Dillon went for 48 total yards and a rushing TD on 13 touches and a 58 percent share of plays. Assuming Jones is active Sunday against the Vikings as he's been all year long, the breakdown of reps between him and Dillon may be contingent on Jones' health.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays through ankle injury Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Stays limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Rushing leader on MNF•