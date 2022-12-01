Jones (shin/glute) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones maintained his activity level from one day prior, as did AJ Dillon (quadriceps, limited Thursday). Considering both running backs have been able to log at least individual drills this week, neither player seems in danger of sitting out Sunday in Chicago. Still, the statuses of Jones and Dillon will continue to be monitored, with Friday's injury report potentially clearing up the situation entirely.