General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday he expects Jones to be on the Packers during the 2023 season, but didn't rule out a contract restructure to reduce the running back's contract, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Green Bay has a potential 'out' in Jones' contract this offseason, but it appears the dynamic 28-year-old remains in the team's future plans. Jones is currently heading into the final two seasons of his four-year, $48 million contract, however, and a restructure could be necessary for his salary to fit into the Packers' scheme. Green Bay is heading into an offseason that could contain a number of significant decisions, so keeping a versatile player who accumulated 1,516 yards from scrimmage and seven combined touchdowns in 2022 could help ensure some amount of stability on offense.