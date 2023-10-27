Jones (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, though head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the running back isn't at "100 percent, by any stretch," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones will play for a second straight week but may again be part of a timeshare or perhaps even the No. 2 option behind AJ Dillon, who had 17 touches for 95 yards in last Sunday's 19-17 loss to Denver. In Week 7, Jones took 11 touches for 57 yards, and while it's certainly possible his role expands this week against a division rival, there's also a chance Dillon gets more than half the snaps and carries again. It's a tough situation with no clear answers for fantasy managers rostering one or both of the Green Bay running backs.