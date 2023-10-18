Jones (hamstring) is in pads for Wednesday's practice, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Jones missed three of the past four games but may be healthy after a Week 6 bye. The Packers play in Denver this Sunday, with AJ Dillon likely to have his role scaled back if Jones is indeed ready.
