Jones (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's session due to his lingering left hamstring injury, Jones at least participated in individual drills one day later. Coach Matt LaFleur chalked up Jone's absence to being "just a little bit sore" in the aftermath of Sunday's loss at Denver, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. Ultimately, Thursday's practice report will reveal how much work Jones was able to handle.