Jones (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones has missed back-to-back games since spraining his MCL on Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Chargers, and the Packers also listed him as a DNP on every Week 12 and 13 injury report. Considering he took part in individual drills Thursday, he figures to be at least a limited participant, but the team's initial Week 14 practice report will reveal his activity level in the first set of on-field work ahead of Monday's road matchup with the Giants.