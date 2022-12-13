Jones was on the field for the Packers' unofficial practice session Tuesday following the team's Week 14 bye, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

In the Packers' last game Week 13 against the Bears, Jones was managing a shin injury that caused him to exit the contest at one point, but he was ultimately cleared to return and finished with 50 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches (nine carries, five receptions) in Green Bay's 28-19 win. Though Jones was less than 100 percent by the end of the Bears game, the week off appears to have him in a better spot on the health front heading into Week 15. Jones should be well-positioned to deliver a bounce-back performance Monday against a depleted Rams squad that could be missing standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle).