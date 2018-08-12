Jones (hamstring) participated in practice Sunday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Absent from practice for more than two weeks due to a hamstring injury, Jones appears ready to reenter the battle for backfield touches. While he'll miss the first two games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, he'll be a part of a committee, at least, with Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery once Week 3 of the regular season rolls around.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...