Packers' Aaron Jones: Bell-cow role may await

Jones will likely be in store for an elevated snap count and extra touches with top backfield complement Jamaal Williams (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I definitely think I can go toe-to-toe with him," Jones said earlier this week, when asked how he compares to the Cowboys' three-down back, Ezekiel Elliott. "I feel like that's something I did a couple of years back in Dallas when not a lot of people knew me. That was my first start. I definitely think I can go toe-to-toe."

Jones is specifically referring to the 16-carry, 125-yard performance he turned in as a rookie in 2017, the first time he crossed the 100-yard mark in his career. Aside from a 116-yard outing versus the Vikings in Week 2, Jones has struggled to produce on the ground this season, but the absence of Williams leaves the Packers with few alternatives to turn to in the event the Dallas defense stymies the run game Sunday. Other than Jones, the only remaining backfield options on the 53-man roster are a fullback (Danny Vitale) and a sixth-round rookie who has yet to make his NFL debut (Dexter Williams).