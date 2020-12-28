Jones rushed 10 times for 94 yards and caught two passes for 14 more yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over Tennessee.

Jones had an incredibly efficient game, averaging a whopping 9.4 yards per carry, which is shockingly the second time he has averaged over nine yards per tote this season (9.3 YPC in Week 2). While that kind of effectiveness should warrant celebration from his fantasy managers, it actually left them wanting more after seeing backup AJ Dillon go off for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. While the lopsided score would explain why the backup received twice as many carries as Jones, it is worth noting that one of Dillon's scores came on the Packers' second drive of the contest. Head coach Matt LaFleur stuck with his usual backfield timeshare even with Jamaal Williams (quad) sitting this one out, and then Dillon took on a larger workload in the second half once the game was put well out of reach. The light workload should have Jones well rested for an important seeding matchup against the Bears on Sunday.