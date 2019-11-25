Packers' Aaron Jones: Bottled up on ground

Jones rushed 13 times for 38 yards and did not have a reception in Sunday's 37-8 loss to San Francisco.

The 49ers schemed a near-perfect gameplan against the Packers, stuffing Jones on the ground while limiting Aaron Rodgers to just 104 passing yards. Fantasy owners may have become accustomed to the 24-year-old's inconsistencies on the ground this season, as his fantasy point totals seem to be either monstrous or minuscule. Luckily for Jones and his owners, the Packers will have two very fantasy-friendly matchups against the Giants and the Redskins on tap, creating great bounceback potential for the offense as a whole.