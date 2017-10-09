Packers' Aaron Jones: Breaks out in victory over Cowboys
Jones rushed 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-31 victory over the Cowboys. He also caught his lone target for an additional nine yards.
With Ty Montgomery (ribs) watching from the sidelines, Jones received the starting nod over fellow rookie Jamaal Williams and certainly made the most of his opportunities. Not only did he receive a hefty workload -- considering his 19 carries matched Montgomery's career high -- but Jones' 6.6 yards per carry was a marked improvement upon Montgomery's season average of 3.3. Even if Montgomery is able to return in Week 6, Jones likely proved he deserves to be involved in the offense on a weekly basis moving forward.
