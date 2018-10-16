Jones rushed eight times for 41 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.

Jones barely missed out on a touchdown on Green Bay's first drive of the game. The shifty tailback still led the Packers in carries and rushing yards, continuing to make his claim for a larger workload. While he didn't catch any passes Monday, Jones' ability should warrant consideration for more activity when Green Bay reconvenes from its Week 7 bye.

