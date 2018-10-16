Packers' Aaron Jones: Carries eight times
Jones rushed eight times for 41 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.
Jones barely missed out on a touchdown on Green Bay's first drive of the game. The shifty tailback still led the Packers in carries and rushing yards, continuing to make his claim for a larger workload. While he didn't catch any passes Monday, Jones' ability should warrant consideration for more activity when Green Bay reconvenes from its Week 7 bye.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited activity in Week 5 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Very effective again•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Solid in return from suspension•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Likely to play limited role Week 3•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Suspension lifted•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Gets tune-up before suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6