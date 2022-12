Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jones' practice reps were capped during the entirety of Week 15 prep, but the ankle issue that has lingered since Week 9 won't keep him from suiting up on game day. He'll be facing an L.A. defense without the services of Aaron Donald (ankle), so Jones will have more room to operate while working in tandem with AJ Dillon out of Green Bay's backfield.