Jones (knee/finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card game in Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers have managed Jones' practice reps since he returned to action Week 15 following three games off due to a sprained MCL. The regimen has worked out well for him over the last three contests, in particular, when he went for at least 110 yards on 20-plus carries each time. With AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) doubtful to suit up Sunday after sitting out every practice this week, Jones should have all the backfield work he can handle against the Cowboys.