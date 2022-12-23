Jones (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Coming off a 21-touch outing in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams, Jones was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but the Packers never indicated that he was dealing with any sort of setback coming out of the Week 15 contest. The fact that Jones won't be carrying a designation into Christmas Day implies that his limitations were most likely maintenance-related, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions when he takes on the Dolphins. That being said, Jones may not be a safe bet to clear 20 touches for the second week in a row, as the Packers were able to find plenty of work for both him and AJ Dillon on Monday while they sat on a lead against a non-threatening Rams offense for most of the night. A road matchup with the playoff-hopeful Dolphins could result in the Packers leaning more heavily on quarterback Aaron Rodgers rather than the ground attack.