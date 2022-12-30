Jones (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Jones has dealt with lower-body injuries throughout the second half of the season, including a rolled ankle this past Sunday in a 26-20 win over Miami. He nonetheless logged at least four snaps in each quarter of the game, though he finished with only six carries and two targets (compared to 11 and three, respectively, for backfield mate AJ Dillon). The absence of an injury designation on Friday's final report is good news, but there is still some chance Jones again handles a lesser role compared to the large workload advantage he had over Dillon earlier this season. Both have merit as Week 17 fantasy plays against a struggling Minnesota defense.
