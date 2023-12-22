Jones (knee/finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will lead the Green Bay backfield again, though his percentage of the RB touches might be smaller with AJ Dillon (thumb) seemingly on track to return and replace Patrick Taylor as the No. 2 back. The No. 2 role hasn't involved many touches when it's been in Taylor's hands this year, even when he gets around 40 or 50 percent of the snaps. Dillon is listed as questionable after missing last week, and there's a good chance the Packers prioritize their RBs more than usual this Sunday, facing a weak opponent whilst dealing with numerous injuries at wide receiver.