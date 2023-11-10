Jones (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers continue to limit Jones' practice reps even after he handled 24 touches and 57 percent snap share in a 20-3 win over the Rams last week. A similar role is possible this Sunday, though perhaps not guaranteed, as AJ Dillon has often taken on more work with Jones bothered by a hamstring injury since Week 1. The bigger concern for Week 10 might be the Packers listing three of their starting offensive linemen as questionable; the good news for Jones is that all three managed some level of practice participation this week.