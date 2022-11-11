Jones (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The Packers have a crowded Week 10 injury report but at least got a lot of good news on the offensive side of the ball Friday, with Jones, Aaron Rodgers (thumb), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) and WR Sammy Watkins (knee) all avoiding game designations. Jones missed the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Detroit after injuring his ankle late in the third quarter. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, and now will suit up against one of the NFL's better defenses.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited again Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: X-rays negative, could play•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: More tests coming Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Using walking boot after Sunday's game•