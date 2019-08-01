Packers' Aaron Jones: Coach downplays injury
Jones (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's session due to precautionary reasons according to head coach Matt LaFleur, Stu Courtney of USA Today reports.
Jones has had a history of leg injuries that resulted in the back missing eight games over the last two seasons, so it's understandable why the team is playing it safe. "He's going to be an important part of our football team, so we need him to be fresh and healthy and so we were a little cautious with him (Wednesday)," LaFleur added when speaking with the media. It's unclear what this means as far as a potential return to practice for Jones, but at this time, it doesn't appear any lingering injury effects will have consequences that carry into the regular season.
