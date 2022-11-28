Jones (shin/glute) rushed 12 times for 43 yards and caught three of four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Eagles.

Jones flashed his skills as a receiver when he ran a crisp route to the back of the end zone and made a leaping grab over a defender for a touchdown in this offensive shootout. AJ Dillon chipped in 84 yards and a touchdown of his own on 11 touches as the veteran back duo continues to shoulder the offensive load for a young, improving receiving unit. Aaron Rodgers (ribs) left the game late in the second half and his status for Week 12 is currently unknown. Regardless of who is under center, expect Jones to be heavily involved in the offensive gameplan against the Bears on Sunday.