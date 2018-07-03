Jones focused on adding muscle to his lower body during the offseason, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports. "I'm bigger all around," Jones said. "That's something that's going to help me in pass protection and that's something I want to get better at."

Jones easily led Packers running backs last season with 5.5 yards per carry, but MCL injuries in both knees limited him to just 23 touches in six games after a Week 8 bye. He seems to have recovered in time for full participation throughout the offseason, so the Packers will enter training camp with Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery all healthy. In addition to helping him in pass protection, Jones believe the added strength will improve his durability and make him tougher to tackle. He'll battle Williams and Montgomery throughout August for the lead role in Green Bay's backfield, with the battle potentially stretching into the regular season the way it did in 2017.