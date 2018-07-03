Packers' Aaron Jones: Comes back stronger
Jones focused on adding muscle to his lower body during the offseason, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports. "I'm bigger all around," Jones said. "That's something that's going to help me in pass protection and that's something I want to get better at."
Jones easily led Packers running backs last season with 5.5 yards per carry, but MCL injuries in both knees limited him to just 23 touches in six games after a Week 8 bye. He seems to have recovered in time for full participation throughout the offseason, so the Packers will enter training camp with Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery all healthy. In addition to helping him in pass protection, Jones believe the added strength will improve his durability and make him tougher to tackle. He'll battle Williams and Montgomery throughout August for the lead role in Green Bay's backfield, with the battle potentially stretching into the regular season the way it did in 2017.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Takes part in OTAs•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Pleads no contest after traffic stop•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Will not play this week•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Trending toward sitting out finale•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Looks unlikely for season finale•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Suffers MCL injury Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cousins, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few land in their ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built teams...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...