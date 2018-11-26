Jones toted the rock 17 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, adding another 21 yards on three catches (five targets) in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.

Jones didn't turn in the biggest rushing performance of Week 12, but it was certainly a huge win for fantasy owners considering the Vikings boast a top-5 rush defense. The 24-year-old received 17 of the Packers' 18 running back carries, cementing his status as the lead back in Green Bay. With a huge share of carries -- a rare quality in an era dominated by committees -- and five touchdowns over the last five weeks, Jones has become a must-start back. Arizona's 29th-ranked rush defense is on tap this Sunday, and with the Packers favored to win, we could see Jones break the 20-carry mark for the first time this year.