Packers' Aaron Jones: Could pick up start in Week 5
Jones took most of the reps with the Packers' first unit and could get the start at running back Sunday against the Cowboys with Ty Montgomery (ribs) doubtful for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In the Packers' previous game Sept. 28 against the Bears, it was fellow rookie Jamaal Willliams -- not Jones -- who entered the contest after Montgomery was removed for what was later revealed as multiple rib fractures. However, Williams exited shortly after Montgomery with a knee injury of his own, paving the way for Jones to see extended action in the second half, with the Texas-El Paso product gaining 49 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Though Williams practiced fully throughout this week and will likely have a role in the Packers' game plan Sunday, it appears Jones' solid showing a week earlier will allow the latter to get an opportunity to build on that performance. While that's encouraging news for Jones' fantasy prospects, coach Mike McCarthy could elect to ride the hot hand between Jones and Williams as the game unfolds, which would limit the upside of both players.
