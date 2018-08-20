Packers' Aaron Jones: Could play Friday
Coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful Jones (hamstring, suspension) will be ready for a little bit of playing time in Friday's preseason game against Oakland, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Already dealing with the weight of an impending two-game suspension, Jones was handed another setback when he injured his hamstring within the first few days of training camp. He still hasn't played in a preseason game or managed full participation in a practice, but it sounds as if McCarthy expects both of those things to happen this week. In other Green Bay running back news, Jamaal Williams (ankle) is expected to be a limited participant in practice this week after making an early exit from Thursday's preseason win over the Steelers. Williams and Montgomery figure to dominate backfield snaps while Jones serves his suspension at the beginning of the regular season.
