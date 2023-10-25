Jones (hamstring) stretched with his teammates Wednesday but then left the field before practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones has missed three of Green Bay's six games and took a backseat to AJ Dillon in two others, including a 19-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. The Packers haven't relayed that Jones suffered a setback Sunday in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but fantasy managers will need to consider the possibility of his workloads being restricted even if he keeps suiting up. Week 8 brings a matchup with the Vikings, fresh off an upset win Monday over San Francisco.