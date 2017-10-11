The Packers might consider starting Jones even if Ty Montgomery (ribs) is available for Sunday's game against Minnesota, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports

Jones has averaged 5.4 yards and scored two touchdowns on 32 carries, while Montgomery has averaged 3.3 and also scored twice on 46 totes. Matchups and offensive line play are largely to blame for the production gap, but it's also worth considering that Montgomery likely will be playing through considerable pain if he returns for Sunday's game. The Packers may thus opt to give Jones another shot in the lead role, regardless of Montgomery's availability. Montgomery did log a full practice Wednesday, but Thursday's session in full pads will be far more informative as to his availability for Sunday.