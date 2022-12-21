Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a knee injury.
Since making an early exit from a Week 9 loss at Detroit, Jones has been alternatively listed with ankle and shin issues on Packers injury reports. As the team gears up for Sunday's game at Miami, though, he's dealing with a new health concern. Jones generally has been able to handle a full workload in five contests in the meantime, averaging 18.8 touches for 98.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three total TDs. Assuming he's able to gain clearance to play this weekend, per usual, he'll again share the backfield with AJ Dillon, who left Monday's win against the Rams to be checked for a concussion but avoided entering the protocol.