Packers' Aaron Jones: Dealing with shoulder injury
Jones (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
In the midst of his spectacular performance this past Sunday at Kansas City, Jones left the contest to have his shoulder examined, an issue that's still a bother at the start of Week 9 prep. The NFL's leader in touchdowns with 11 at the midpoint of the season, he'll attempt to get back to full participation by week's end with an eye toward Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
