Packers' Aaron Jones: Determined to catch more passes
Jones (knee) said he will focus on improving his pass-catching skills during the offseason, Mike Spofford of Packers.com reports.
Jones proved capable of handling passing downs in 2018, hauling in 26 of 35 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown while also taking a big step forward as a blocker. He now hopes to become a true three-down weapon, though he also acknowledged that Jamaal Williams has a place in the Green Bay backfield. Jones doesn't sound too worried about his season-ending knee injury, which is believed to be the third MCL sprain of his young career. With his explosiveness as a runner now well established, Jones can focus his offseason work on durability and receiving skills once he recovers from the aforementioned injury. The typical rehab timeline for an MCL sprain would see him return to full health long before the start of Green Bay's offseason program.
