Jones (calf) didn't practice Thursday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As coach Matt LaFleur mentioned Wednesday, the Packers will be "very careful" with Jones as he recovers from the strained calf he suffered in practice last week. Jones didn't suit up Week 7 at Houston, yielding the backfield to Jamaal Williams (114 yards from scrimmage, one TD) and rookie second-rounder AJ Dillon (11, zero). With no practice reps under his belt this week, Jones is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Vikings, but he still has one more practice to make his case for active status.