Jones registered 46 rushing yards on 13 carries, adding five receptions for 49 yards during Sunday's 24-20 win against Jacksonville. He also fumbled once, but the ball rolled out of bounds.

Jones averaged an electrifying 5.7 yards per carry over his first four appearances of the 2020 campaign, but he's been contained to just 3.1 yards per attempt over his past three outings against the Buccaneers, 49ers and Jaguars. Tampa Bay and San Francisco entered Sunday's slate ranking first and 10th in rush defense, respectively, but Jacksonville sat at 27th in the NFL with 138.1 yards per game surrendered on the ground. Jones was unable to capitalize on a seemingly favorable Week 10 matchup, though he did salvage considerable value in producing his second-highest receiving output of the year. The fourth-year back has garnered a healthy workload of 18-plus offensive touches in six of his seven appearances this season, but he heads into a challenging Week 11 matchup against the Colts' No. 3 rush defense.